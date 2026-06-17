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Rock and Roll Bingo

Rock and Roll Bingo

This family-friendly event benefits both Good Samaritan Shelter and the Boys & Girls Club, helping us continue to provide life-changing services to individuals, families, veterans, and youth throughout our community.

We're asking for your help to make this event a success!
—Buy a ticket and bring your family
—Gather friends and purchase a table together
—Share our event flyer on your social media pages
—Invite your friends, neighbors, church groups, coworkers, and community contacts.

Expect:
—Rock & Roll Bingo
—Live Dessert Auction
—Prizes and fun competition
—A family-friendly atmosphere
—The opportunity to support two organizations making a difference in our community

Doors open at 5:45 and bingo starts at 6:15pm.

Tickets and tables can be purchased here:
https://lnkd.in/gHqX5YZf

Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria
$35-$250
05:45 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Good Samaritan Shelter
805-347-3338
https://www.goodsamaritanshelter.org/
Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria
901 N Railroad Ave
Santa Maria, California