Rock and Roll Bingo
Rock and Roll Bingo
This family-friendly event benefits both Good Samaritan Shelter and the Boys & Girls Club, helping us continue to provide life-changing services to individuals, families, veterans, and youth throughout our community.
We're asking for your help to make this event a success!
—Buy a ticket and bring your family
—Gather friends and purchase a table together
—Share our event flyer on your social media pages
—Invite your friends, neighbors, church groups, coworkers, and community contacts.
Expect:
—Rock & Roll Bingo
—Live Dessert Auction
—Prizes and fun competition
—A family-friendly atmosphere
—The opportunity to support two organizations making a difference in our community
Doors open at 5:45 and bingo starts at 6:15pm.
Tickets and tables can be purchased here:
https://lnkd.in/gHqX5YZf