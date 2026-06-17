Rock and Roll Bingo

This family-friendly event benefits both Good Samaritan Shelter and the Boys & Girls Club, helping us continue to provide life-changing services to individuals, families, veterans, and youth throughout our community.

We're asking for your help to make this event a success!

—Buy a ticket and bring your family

—Gather friends and purchase a table together

—Share our event flyer on your social media pages

—Invite your friends, neighbors, church groups, coworkers, and community contacts.

Expect:

—Rock & Roll Bingo

—Live Dessert Auction

—Prizes and fun competition

—A family-friendly atmosphere

—The opportunity to support two organizations making a difference in our community

Doors open at 5:45 and bingo starts at 6:15pm.

Tickets and tables can be purchased here:

https://lnkd.in/gHqX5YZf