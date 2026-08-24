The Morro Bay Maritime Museum will host Rock the Waterfront, an evening fundraiser celebrating Morro Bay’s waterfront heritage and supporting the museum’s preservation, education, and community programs.

Guests will enjoy signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music, and a silent auction featuring distinctive local experiences, artwork, dining, and other donated items.

Proceeds from Rock the Waterfront will help preserve and share the stories of Morro Bay’s historic working waterfront, support the museum’s exhibits, and fund its 2027 Marine Explorers STEM program for children.

The Morro Bay Maritime Museum is free to visit and welcomes thousands of visitors each year. Its outdoor collection includes historic vessels and exhibits that tell the story of commercial fishing, harbor life, military service, boating, and the people whose lives have been shaped by the sea.

