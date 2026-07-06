Sacred Sound Journey at the Portal
Sacred Sound Journey at the Portal
Take a "Soul-cation" morning retreat with Dee DiGioia at The Portal in Pismo Beach. This coastal, crystal-infused soundscape restores your mind, body, and spirit.
Saturday, July 25. 9 to 10:30 am
Saturday, August 22. 9 to 10:30 am
Saturday, August 26. 9 to 10:30 am
The Portal at Living Energy
22
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Portal at Living Energy
805-433-7685
theportalpb@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Portal at Living Energy
649 Dolliver StreetPismo Beach, California 93449
805-433-7685
theportalpb@gmail.com