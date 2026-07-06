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Sacred Sound Journey at the Portal

Sacred Sound Journey at the Portal

Take a "Soul-cation" morning retreat with Dee DiGioia at The Portal in Pismo Beach. This coastal, crystal-infused soundscape restores your mind, body, and spirit.

Saturday, July 25. 9 to 10:30 am
Saturday, August 22. 9 to 10:30 am
Saturday, August 26. 9 to 10:30 am

The Portal at Living Energy
22
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Portal at Living Energy
805-433-7685
theportalpb@gmail.com
https://www.livingenergycrystals.com/

Artist Group Info

https://mindfulkindfulyouniversity.com/
The Portal at Living Energy
649 Dolliver Street
Pismo Beach, California 93449
805-433-7685
theportalpb@gmail.com
https://my805tix.com/e/sound-journey-portal-july/tickets