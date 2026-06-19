Samuel Adams and Sibelius
Samuel Adams and Sibelius
Experience an orchestral program combining Sibelius’ lush Symphony No. 1 with an “ingenious and beautiful” work by American composer Samuel Adams for solo piano, led by renowned conductor Hannu Lintu and starring teaching artist pianist Conor Hanick.
Granada Theatre
$10-$125
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
Granada Theatre
1214 State StateSanta Barbara, California 93101
805 899-2222