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Samuel Adams and Sibelius

Samuel Adams and Sibelius

Experience an orchestral program combining Sibelius’ lush Symphony No. 1 with an “ingenious and beautiful” work by American composer Samuel Adams for solo piano, led by renowned conductor Hannu Lintu and starring teaching artist pianist Conor Hanick.

Granada Theatre
$10-$125
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
musicacademy.org
Granada Theatre
1214 State State
Santa Barbara, California 93101
805 899-2222
https://ticketing.granadasb.org/15818