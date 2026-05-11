San Luis Chamber Orchestra Season Finale

Music from south of the border. Bernstein/Mason: Westside Story Selections Copland/Bowden: "Fantasia Mexicana" excerpts from Aaron Copland's "El Salón Mexico" arranged by Don Bowden Piazzolia/Kazik: Libertango Piazzolia/Longfield: Oblivion Moncayo: Huapango

Trinity United Methodist Church

$15 at the door 18 and over / $5 for all others

03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026