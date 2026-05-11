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San Luis Chamber Orchestra Season Finale

San Luis Chamber Orchestra Season Finale

Music from south of the border.
Bernstein/Mason: Westside Story Selections
Copland/Bowden: "Fantasia Mexicana" excerpts from Aaron Copland's "El Salón Mexico" arranged by Don Bowden
Piazzolia/Kazik: Libertango
Piazzolia/Longfield: Oblivion
Moncayo: Huapango

Trinity United Methodist Church
$15 at the door 18 and over / $5 for all others
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

San Luis Chamber Orchestra
(805) 528-7795
info@sanluischamberorchestra.org
http://www.sanluischamberorchestra.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.sanluischamberorchestra.org/
Trinity United Methodist Church
490 Los Osos Valley Road
Los Osos, California 93402