San Miguel Community Services District Director Candidates' Forum
San Miguel Community Services District Director Candidates' Forum
Hear directly from the candidates for San Miguel Community Services District Director at this League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County Candidates' Forum.
San Miguel Senior Center
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County
(805) 242-6990
info@lwvslo.org
San Miguel Senior Center
601 - 12th StreetSan Miguel, California 93446
(805)467-3445