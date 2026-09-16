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San Miguel Community Services District Director Candidates' Forum

San Miguel Community Services District Director Candidates' Forum

Hear directly from the candidates for San Miguel Community Services District Director at this League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County Candidates' Forum.

San Miguel Senior Center
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County
(805) 242-6990
info@lwvslo.org
San Miguel Senior Center
601 - 12th Street
San Miguel, California 93446
(805)467-3445
https://sanmiguelseniorcenter.org