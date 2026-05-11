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Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents Limitless

Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents Limitless

Throughout history, great composers have not simply followed tradition—they have stretched it, reshaped it, and reimagined what music could express. In this program, we encounter voices who chose expansion over limitation, writing music that reaches beyond expectation and invites us into something larger than ourselves. From the radiant energy of Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi—originally composed for the all-female musicians of Venice’s Ospedale della Pietà and now widely performed in SATB settings—to the joyful spirit of Missa Brevis in F Major by Joseph Haydn, we hear music that defies constraint and reflects a vision of faith filled with vitality, light, and possibility.

Saturday, June 13 at 3 pm
Sunday, June 14 at 3 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church
$25 general admission, $20 seniors and disabled, $15 students with ID, free children 18 &amp; under
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Santa Barbara Master Chorale
805 682-6516
sbmasterchorale@gmail.com
http://sbmasterchorale.org
Trinity Lutheran Church
909 N La Cumbre Road
Santa Barbara, California