Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents Limitless

Throughout history, great composers have not simply followed tradition—they have stretched it, reshaped it, and reimagined what music could express. In this program, we encounter voices who chose expansion over limitation, writing music that reaches beyond expectation and invites us into something larger than ourselves. From the radiant energy of Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi—originally composed for the all-female musicians of Venice’s Ospedale della Pietà and now widely performed in SATB settings—to the joyful spirit of Missa Brevis in F Major by Joseph Haydn, we hear music that defies constraint and reflects a vision of faith filled with vitality, light, and possibility.

Saturday, June 13 at 3 pm

Sunday, June 14 at 3 pm

