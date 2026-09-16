Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents Purcell-a-Palooza
Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents Purcell-a-Palooza
This concert features the music of Henry Purcell. An extremely prolific composer of the Baroque era, Purcell was considered the greatest of the English composers of that era. The concert will be led by Master Chorale’s new Artistic Director and Conductor, Dr. William Cutter.
Trinity Lutheran Church
0-$25
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Barbara Master Chorale
805 682-6516
sbmasterchorale@gmail.com
Trinity Lutheran Church
909 N La Cumbre RoadSanta Barbara, California