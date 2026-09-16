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Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents Purcell-a-Palooza

Santa Barbara Master Chorale presents Purcell-a-Palooza

This concert features the music of Henry Purcell. An extremely prolific composer of the Baroque era, Purcell was considered the greatest of the English composers of that era. The concert will be led by Master Chorale’s new Artistic Director and Conductor, Dr. William Cutter.

Trinity Lutheran Church
0-$25
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Santa Barbara Master Chorale
805 682-6516
sbmasterchorale@gmail.com
http://sbmasterchorale.org
Trinity Lutheran Church
909 N La Cumbre Road
Santa Barbara, California