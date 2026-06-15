Sea Life Studio Workshop

Print, paint, & sculpt an underwater world. This workshop invites young artists to explore the textures, patterns, and forms of the Central Coast. Learn how to make Gyotaku—a traditional Japanese printmaking technique—using real fish! Build imaginative mixed-media sea creature sculptures inspired by local marine life, and create vibrant tidal pool seascapes.

June 30 to July 2. 10 am to 12:30 pm. Ages 6 and up.