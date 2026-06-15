Sea Life Studio Workshop
Sea Life Studio Workshop
Print, paint, & sculpt an underwater world. This workshop invites young artists to explore the textures, patterns, and forms of the Central Coast. Learn how to make Gyotaku—a traditional Japanese printmaking technique—using real fish! Build imaginative mixed-media sea creature sculptures inspired by local marine life, and create vibrant tidal pool seascapes.
June 30 to July 2. 10 am to 12:30 pm. Ages 6 and up.
Art Center Morro Bay
$115
Every week through Jul 02, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Supported By
Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main StreetMorro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com