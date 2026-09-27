© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sean Amundson: Beyond the Veil Art Exhibition

Sean Amundson: Beyond the Veil Art Exhibition

Central Coast artist Sean Amundson presents Beyond the Veil, his first public exhibition in years, featuring earlier and newly created paintings that reflect his artistic evolution. His bold, expressive works explore identity, intimacy, transformation, and rebellion.

Join us for an evening celebrating art and creativity. Meet Sean, discover the stories behind his paintings, and experience his work in person.

The Portal
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Portal
8054337685
https://www.theportalpb.com/events/sean-amundson-beyond-the-veil-art-exhibition-2026-10-23-q2n8qaaf

Artist Group Info

Sean Amundson
amundsonbiz@gmail.com
https://www.amundsonart.com/
The Portal
649 Dolliver St
Pismo Beach, California 93449
805 433-7685
https://www.theportalpb.com