Sean Amundson: Beyond the Veil Art Exhibition
Sean Amundson: Beyond the Veil Art Exhibition
Central Coast artist Sean Amundson presents Beyond the Veil, his first public exhibition in years, featuring earlier and newly created paintings that reflect his artistic evolution. His bold, expressive works explore identity, intimacy, transformation, and rebellion.
Join us for an evening celebrating art and creativity. Meet Sean, discover the stories behind his paintings, and experience his work in person.
The Portal
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Portal
8054337685
Artist Group Info
Sean Amundson
amundsonbiz@gmail.com