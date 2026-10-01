"See Us, Know Us: Profiles of Disability" Book Reading, Discussion, and Signing

The pressure to see people as “other” seems to be growing. This concerning trend makes the recent publication of See Us, Know Us: Profiles of Disability, all the more important.

Join author Jennifer “Jenn” Chassman Browne at Volumes of Pleasure Bookshop for a book reading, discussion, and signing of her book.

Jenn will be inviting readers to connect with real people who happen to have disabilities. She does this through her narrative biographies and original poems for each of the 30 individuals featured; these are then matched with captivating black-and-white portraits by photographer Natalie Brescia.

