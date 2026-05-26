Senior Resource Fair
Senior Resource Fair
Join Meals That Connect for our Volunteer Appreciation Retreat & Senior Resource Fair. Enjoy community resources, live jazz music, awards, appetizers, desserts, coffee and tea service, and complimentary valet parking as we celebrate the volunteers who help nourish and connect seniors throughout San Luis Obispo County.
RSVP by June 20th by emailing Ashley@MealsThatConnect.org.
Cliffs Hotel and Spa
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Meals That Connect/ Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obipso County
805.541.3312 ext. 103
info@mealsthatconnect.org
Cliffs Hotel and Spa
2757 Shell Beach Rd.Pismo Beach, California 93449
805-773-5000
info@cliffshotelandspa