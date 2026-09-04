Shanghai Ballet: The Butterfly Lovers
Shanghai Ballet: The Butterfly Lovers
Shanghai Ballet returns to North America after more than five years with The Butterfly Lovers, a full-length ballet based on one of China’s most treasured love stories. Often called the Chinese Romeo and Juliet, the legend tells of two young lovers whose devotion transcends social barriers and ultimately transforms them into butterflies.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
$55-$89
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
(805) 489-4196
lillyana@clarkcenter.org
Clark Center for the Performing Arts
487 Fair Oaks AveArroyo Grande, 93420
805 489-9444