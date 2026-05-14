Sip and Paint at The Gallery

A fun, informative painting experience - perfect for all skill levels from beginners to seasoned artists. Enjoy fine wine, great company, and individualized guidance as award-winning professional and instructor Brandon Smith leads participants through the painting of a still life. Classes take place in the Mezzanine Studio at The Gallery and are each limited to 10 participants.

Each class includes three hours of art instruction, all paints and materials, two complimentary glasses of fine wine or soft drinks, and light snacks.