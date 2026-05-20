The public is invited to join San Luis Obispo County 4-H’s biggest happening of the year: SLO County 4-H Field Day, slated from 9 am to 1 pm, Saturday, May 30th at the Paso Robles Event Center. This annual tradition is a celebration of youth achievement, hard work, and a vibrant community that supports positive youth development.

Get up close and personal with show goats large and small, sheep, horses, cattle, pigs, poultry and rabbits. Observe showmanship competitions, youth-led clinics, project demonstrations and much more.

For more information about SLO County 4-H Field Day, visit https://ucanr.edu/site/4-h-san-luis-obispo-county/event/county-field-day