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SLO Overdose Awareness Day

SLO Overdose Awareness Day

This event is for learning and remembrance for anyone affected by overdose or substance use or for those who wish to just learn more. There will be a resource fair with over 20 local agencies participating. Free naloxone (aka Narcan), the overdose reversal drug, will be available to all visitors.
Keynote presentation on “Grief and Loss: How to Talk About What No One Wants to Talk About."
The event will close with a candle-lighting ceremony presented by Hospice of SLO County to remember and honor loved ones lost to or affected by overdose.

Mitchell Park
Free
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

SLO Overdose Awareness Day
sloevent@yahoo.com
https://endslooverdose.org
Mitchell Park
1400 Osos Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401