SLO Overdose Awareness Day
SLO Overdose Awareness Day
This event is for learning and remembrance for anyone affected by overdose or substance use or for those who wish to just learn more. There will be a resource fair with over 20 local agencies participating. Free naloxone (aka Narcan), the overdose reversal drug, will be available to all visitors.
Keynote presentation on “Grief and Loss: How to Talk About What No One Wants to Talk About."
The event will close with a candle-lighting ceremony presented by Hospice of SLO County to remember and honor loved ones lost to or affected by overdose.
Mitchell Park
Free
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SLO Overdose Awareness Day
sloevent@yahoo.com
Mitchell Park
1400 Osos StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401