Slow Art Walkthrough and Picnic Lunch

A slow art walkthrough is a quiet, meditative experience designed to stretch and challenge the 8-second average viewing time for museum artwork.

This guided experience will invite viewers into the benefits of mindfulness, curiosity-based observation, and the intersection of art and nature. Throughout the 90 minute walkthrough, viewers are encouraged to spend 5 to 15 minutes with each artwork of their choosing. The Museum will be closed to the public throughout the duration of the tour, and exhibits on display will include When the Earth Whispers Back: Nature’s Hope & Ocean Forests: Our Coastal Communities.

While the walkthrough will be primarily self-guided and spent in comfortable silence, attendees will receive a staff introduction, optional fill-in art mindfulness guide, and a provided picnic lunch at Hans Christian Andersen Park (customizable lunch order). We gently suggest wearing comfortable clothing and shoes, similar to a traditional meditation session.

Tour Schedule:

9 to 10:30 am: Slow Art Walkthrough

11 am to 12:30 pm: Picnic Lunch at Hans Christian Andersen Park (provided by Panino)

The class fee for this tour is $30 for (CalNAM) Members, and $35 (CalNAM) Non-Members per participant, all supplies included.

Advance registration is required, 10 attendees max. This tour is best suited for ages 16yrs+.

