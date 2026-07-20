South County Historical Society 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Historical Society will be celebrating its' 50th anniversary at Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande with food for purchase, the Historical Society's famous Hot Dogs, AG Rotary beer and wine, Hubbalicious ice cream, and Music by Crossroads.

The Schoolhouse and Barn museums will be open for tours. There will be displays of Arroyo Grande History, Fire and Police Departments, Antique Weapons and Badges, a farrier (blacksmith), and the Central Coast Quilters Guild. Presentations begin at 2 pm.

Visit https://www.southcountyhistory.org for more information.