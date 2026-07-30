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Sowing Sovereignty: Growing Seeds and Cultivating Resilience

Sowing Sovereignty: Growing Seeds and Cultivating Resilience

Join us on the UCSC farm for a focused conversation on organic seeds—from seed economics and profitability to hands-on care and stewardship practices. We’ll explore varietal selection, storage, germination, and seed saving, along with a practical discussion on the role and legitimacy of community seed libraries in strengthening regional seed security.

Perfect for farmers, gardeners, and anyone interested in resilient, locally adapted seed systems. Come walk the fields and dig into the future of organic seed.

UCSC Hay Barn
$75-99
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Ecological Farming Association
info@eco-farm.org
http://eco-farm.org
UCSC Hay Barn