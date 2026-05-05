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Stewards of the Land: the multiracial roots of environmentalism

Stewards of the Land: the multiracial roots of environmentalism

Join Professor Stevie Ruiz of CSU Northridge as he discusses his new book, "Stewards of the Land." In this compelling history of the environmental movement, Stevie Ruiz traces how the racialized labor and environmental knowledge of Asian migrants and Chicana/o communities built the material foundations of modern environmentalism.

San Luis Obispo Library
Free
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

County of SLO Public Libraries
San Luis Obispo Library
995 Palm St.
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-781-5184