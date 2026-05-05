“Still” Art Exhibit
“Still” Art Exhibit
Cambria Center for the Arts is proud to present "Still," a jury-awarded exhibit. This exhibit allowed artists to submit any piece of art, in any medium with the theme and word “Still” in the title. Central Coast’s watercolor artist and teacher, Jan French, judged the exhibit with cash prizes awarded.
April 29 to June 28. Open 12 to 4 pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.
Cambria Center for the Arts
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Cambria Center for the Arts
(805) 927-8190
Cambria Center for the Arts
1350 Main StreetCambria, California 93428
gallery@cambriaarts.org