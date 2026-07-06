© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunset Bat Walk

Sunset Bat Walk

Join the Estuary Program and Friends of the El Moro Elfin Forest for a sunset walk and bat talk. Learn about the bats that live in and around the Elfin Forest, and how researchers find these flying mammals using ultrasonic detectors.

Participants will also have the opportunity to walk around the Elfin Forest boardwalk trail at dusk, looking for other crepuscular and nocturnal animals.

All ages are welcome, but minors must be supervised by their adult at all times. No drop-offs, please!

Elfin Forest
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Morro Bay National Estuary Program
nep.morrobay@gmail.com
https://www.mbnep.org
Elfin Forest
16th Street
Los Osos,
805-528-0392
https://www.elfin-forest.org/