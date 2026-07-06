Sunset Bat Walk

Join the Estuary Program and Friends of the El Moro Elfin Forest for a sunset walk and bat talk. Learn about the bats that live in and around the Elfin Forest, and how researchers find these flying mammals using ultrasonic detectors.

Participants will also have the opportunity to walk around the Elfin Forest boardwalk trail at dusk, looking for other crepuscular and nocturnal animals.

All ages are welcome, but minors must be supervised by their adult at all times. No drop-offs, please!