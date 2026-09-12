Susan Cahill: An Afternoon of Music and Theatre

Festival Mozaic welcomes back 2026 Artist-in-Residence Susan Cahill, bassist and composer, for the exciting conclusion of her residency. In this eclectic and genre-defying performance, Cahill is joined by actor and composition partner Jon Wilkerson for new works that blend dramatic storytelling with virtuosic double bass. Jazz pianist and Cal Poly jazz department chair Jamaal Baptiste joins Cahill for a lively mix of jazz standards, Cahill’s original compositions, and spontaneous improvisations.