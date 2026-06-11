TajMo (Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’)

It’s been nearly a decade since Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ joined forces for their Grammy award-winning debut as TajMo. What began as a one-time collaboration became a celebrated album, earned widespread acclaim, and launched a successful international tour. Now, the legendary duo reunites with Room On The Porch, their 2025 Grammy-nominated follow-up that recaptures the chemistry and creative spark that made their first collaboration so memorable.