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TajMo (Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’)

TajMo (Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’)

It’s been nearly a decade since Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ joined forces for their Grammy award-winning debut as TajMo. What began as a one-time collaboration became a celebrated album, earned widespread acclaim, and launched a successful international tour. Now, the legendary duo reunites with Room On The Porch, their 2025 Grammy-nominated follow-up that recaptures the chemistry and creative spark that made their first collaboration so memorable.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cal Poly Arts
https://www.calpolyarts.org/
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org