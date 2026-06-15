TajMo (Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’)

It’s been nearly a decade since Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ joined forces for their Grammy award-winning debut as TajMo. What began as a one-time collaboration became a celebrated album, earned widespread acclaim, and launched a successful international tour. Now, the legendary duo reunites with Room On The Porch, their 2025 Grammy-nominated follow-up that recaptures the chemistry and creative spark that made their first collaboration so memorable.

Recorded in Nashville, Room On The Porch showcases two of America’s most influential roots musicians at the height of their powers. Blending blues, folk, jazz, country, and soul, the album is filled with songs that celebrate community, family, love, and optimism.