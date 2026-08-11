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Taking a Likin' to the Lichens of SLO County

Taking a Likin' to the Lichens of SLO County

Join Michael Mulroy for an overview of our regional lichen biota and their important contributions to habitats and ecosystems. His presentation will cover what lichens are, their structures and habitats where they are found. After a slide presentation there will be a walk around the garden area to look for and at lichens.

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1466
https://slobg.org
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 541-1400
http://slobg.org