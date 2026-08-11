Taking a Likin' to the Lichens of SLO County
Taking a Likin' to the Lichens of SLO County
Join Michael Mulroy for an overview of our regional lichen biota and their important contributions to habitats and ecosystems. His presentation will cover what lichens are, their structures and habitats where they are found. After a slide presentation there will be a walk around the garden area to look for and at lichens.
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1466
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek RoadSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 541-1400