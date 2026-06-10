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Teaching Artist Showcase: Bruch and Mendelssohn

Teaching Artist Showcase: Bruch and Mendelssohn

The Music Academy’s teaching artist roster is unmatched—artists who mentor at the highest level and shine in performance throughout the summer. Teaching Artist Showcases spotlight this extraordinary talent in concert, bringing our influential teaching artists to the stage in chamber music collaborations.

Lobero Theater
$10-$125
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726
musicacademy.org
Lobero Theater
33 E Canon Perdido St
Santa Barbara, California 93101
https://www.lobero.org/events