Teaching Artist Showcase: Shostakovich and Hahn
Teaching Artist Showcase: Shostakovich and Hahn
The Music Academy’s teaching artist roster is unmatched—artists who mentor at the highest level and shine in performance throughout the summer. Teaching Artist Showcases spotlight this extraordinary talent in concert, bringing our influential teaching artists to the stage in chamber music collaborations.
Lobero Theater
$10-$125
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Music Academy of the West
(805) 969-4726