Teen Art Journal Workshop
Teen Art Journal Workshop
Join Artist Francene Beaman for this week long workshop. She will guide students through the process of binding their own book to filling it with their own artistic creations. Each book will be handmade by the student, using cardboard, art application and 3D design using acrylic paint markers and personal additions of art pieces.
Welcomes all teens (middle and high school ages).
Studios on the Park
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org