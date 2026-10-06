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Teen Crafting Workshop

Teen Crafting Workshop

Welcoming all middle school and high school teens to this free artist workshop!
Join Instructor Christy Wilkins for this fun, hands-on craft session. We'll be creating festive ghost art pieces. Bring your imagination, creative spirit, and a friend!
Please RSVP Christy: christy@studiosonthepark.org

Studios on the Park
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org

Artist Group Info

christy@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org