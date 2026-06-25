Terrace Hill Community Picnic
Terrace Hill Community Picnic
Gather for a community picnic at scenic Terrace Hill Open Space. Walk up to the top of the hill with your family and friends for a simple celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the San Luis Obispo Greenbelt.
Please bring your own picnic blanket and any food and refreshments you’d like to enjoy while we watch the sunset together as a community. Trailhead access is located on Rachel Street and Bishop Street.
Terrace Hill Open Space
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Luis Obispo
805-783-7869
lpohlman@cityofslo.org
Terrace Hill Open Space
1300 Bishop StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401