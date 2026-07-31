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The Annual Wildlife Symposium

The Annual Wildlife Symposium

The California Central Coast Chapter of The Wildlife Society Annual Wildlife Symposium is intended to bring together local professionals and students from the Central Coast together to share ideas, professional knowledge, and information on projects, and on-going research. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided by Trumpet Vine Catering.

Visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-annual-wildlife-symposium

SLO County Veterans Hall
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

California Central Coast Chapter of The Wildlife Society
cacentralcoastchaptertws@gmail.com
https://wildlife.org/cali-centralcoast/
SLO County Veterans Hall
801 Grand Avenue
San Luis Obispo, California 93401