The Annual Wildlife Symposium
The Annual Wildlife Symposium
The California Central Coast Chapter of The Wildlife Society Annual Wildlife Symposium is intended to bring together local professionals and students from the Central Coast together to share ideas, professional knowledge, and information on projects, and on-going research. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided by Trumpet Vine Catering.
Visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-annual-wildlife-symposium
SLO County Veterans Hall
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
California Central Coast Chapter of The Wildlife Society
cacentralcoastchaptertws@gmail.com
SLO County Veterans Hall
801 Grand AvenueSan Luis Obispo, California 93401