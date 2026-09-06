The Arts Around Us ~ Tango: Lessons for Peace
The Arts Around Us ~ Tango: Lessons for Peace
Featuring a musical performance, song and dance, as well as inspiring lecture material Jeannette Potts has shared with audiences as an international lecturer. Learn a bit about history and musicology, while exploring your own modes of communication.
Studios on the Park
Free
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org