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The Arts Around Us ~ Tango: Lessons for Peace

The Arts Around Us ~ Tango: Lessons for Peace

Featuring a musical performance, song and dance, as well as inspiring lecture material Jeannette Potts has shared with audiences as an international lecturer. Learn a bit about history and musicology, while exploring your own modes of communication.

Studios on the Park
Free
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org