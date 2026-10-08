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The Dracula Experience

The Dracula Experience

Step back into the 1930s for a very special Halloween evening as Monday Night Movie Club transforms the historic Atascadero Printery into an old-Hollywood celebration of one of cinema's most iconic monsters.

Join us for The Dracula Experience, a night of dancing, costumes, classic cocktails, mysterious passwords, live entertainment, and the original 1931 horror classic Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi.

The evening begins with a 1930s-inspired Halloween dance in the Printery's main hall.

Then, settle in for a special Monday Night Movie Club pre-show, featuring trivia, stories, surprises and plenty of Dracula-themed fun before we present the 1931 classic on the big screen.

Reserve your spot and be part of the story bringing the Printery back to life.

Atascadero Printery
$15-$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Atascadero Printery Foundation
http://atascaderoprintery.org
Atascadero Printery
6351 Olmeda Avenue
Atascadero, California 93422
805 466-1961
PrinteryFoundation@gmail.com
https://atascaderoprintery.org