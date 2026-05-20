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The Eternal Song

The Eternal Song

Kinship Village in partnership with Mindful Kindful YOUniversity is proud to present “The Eternal Song” a cinematic journey through timeless lands and their Indigenous cultures. Voices from around the world and across generations call us to witness the deep, ongoing scars of colonization on lands and peoples, and the healing that comes through ancestral wisdom. Entrusted with medicine stories, we grapple with colonial legacies, intergenerational trauma, our own fragmentation and culture of separation.

The film reveals how modernity severs our connection to nature, each other, and the ancestral realm, while feeding us empty promises of salvation, unlimited consumption and economic growth, and individual happiness. As we are drawn into the intricate web of kinship and honoring the living presence of Mother Earth, we awaken a remembrance. A sacred dance comes to life and we begin to hear the eternal song of Life itself, calling us back to belonging.

Santa Maria Public Library - Shepard Hall
10.00
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kinship Village
805-792-5595
brett@kinshipvillage.org
https://kinshipvillage.org/
Santa Maria Public Library - Shepard Hall
421 S McClelland Street
Santa Maria, California