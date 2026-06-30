The Father: A Tragic Farce
The Father: A Tragic Farce
Winner of the Molière award for France’s best play, The Father—brilliantly told with humor and empathy—treats audiences to a heart-wrenching glimpse into despair from the loss of self.
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre
$28-48
Every week through Sep 13, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre
805-786-2440
boxoffice@slorep.org
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre
888 Morro StSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
(805) 786-2440