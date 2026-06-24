© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Freelance Beaver Detective: Tracking Urban Wildlife Film premiere

The Freelance Beaver Detective: Tracking Urban Wildlife Film premiere

Join Santa Barbara Permaculture Network & Santa Barbara Beaver Brigade as we host Pamela Adams of Beaver Insights, & filmmaker Kay D. Ray, for an evening of talk & film, with the premiere of the documentary film The Freelance Beaver Detective, Tracking Urban Wildlife.
Learn more: movie trailer for The Freelance Beaver Detective:
https://youtu.be/OVsBimzkIHohttps://youtu.be/OVsBimzkIHo

Santa Barbara City College
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network
805 962-2571
margie@sbpermaculture.org
http://www.sbpermaculture.org
Santa Barbara City College
721 Cliff Drive
Santa Barbara, California 93109
(805) 965-0581
https://www.sbcc.edu/