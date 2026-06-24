The Freelance Beaver Detective: Tracking Urban Wildlife Film premiere
The Freelance Beaver Detective: Tracking Urban Wildlife Film premiere
Join Santa Barbara Permaculture Network & Santa Barbara Beaver Brigade as we host Pamela Adams of Beaver Insights, & filmmaker Kay D. Ray, for an evening of talk & film, with the premiere of the documentary film The Freelance Beaver Detective, Tracking Urban Wildlife.
Learn more: movie trailer for The Freelance Beaver Detective:
https://youtu.be/OVsBimzkIHohttps://youtu.be/OVsBimzkIHo
Santa Barbara City College
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Barbara Permaculture Network
805 962-2571
margie@sbpermaculture.org
Santa Barbara City College
721 Cliff DriveSanta Barbara, California 93109
(805) 965-0581