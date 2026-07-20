The Japanese Obon Festival

The Guadalupe Buddhist Church is having its annual Obon Festival. Obon is a Japanese tradition where they celebrate the ancestor’s spirits returning to their homes and reuniting with their loved ones.

This year’s celebration includes traditional Obon Dances, Martial Arts demonstrations, Bonsai instruction, and popular Taiko Drumming. There will be delicious foods including chicken teriyaki dinners, sushi, bbq kushiyaki, udon and more.

The event will also feature a raffle drawing, arts and crafts vendors and children activities.