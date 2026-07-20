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The Japanese Obon Festival

The Japanese Obon Festival

The Guadalupe Buddhist Church is having its annual Obon Festival. Obon is a Japanese tradition where they celebrate the ancestor’s spirits returning to their homes and reuniting with their loved ones.

This year’s celebration includes traditional Obon Dances, Martial Arts demonstrations, Bonsai instruction, and popular Taiko Drumming. There will be delicious foods including chicken teriyaki dinners, sushi, bbq kushiyaki, udon and more.

The event will also feature a raffle drawing, arts and crafts vendors and children activities.

Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Center
Free
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Guadalupe Buddhist Church
805 343-1053
guadalupebuddhistchurch@gmail.com
https://guadalupebuddhistchurch.org
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Center
313 West Tunnel Street
Santa Maria, California 93454