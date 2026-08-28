"The Lost Weekend"

May Pang, John Lennon's companion during his legendary 18-month "Lost Weekend" era, will appear in person at EDNA Contemporary Gallery for a special three-day exhibition of her candid photographs of Lennon, Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20.

The exhibition features a remarkable collection of intimate, limited-edition photographs taken by Pang during one of the most creative and fascinating periods of Lennon's life. All photographs will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

