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"The Lost Weekend"

"The Lost Weekend"

May Pang, John Lennon's companion during his legendary 18-month "Lost Weekend" era, will appear in person at EDNA Contemporary Gallery for a special three-day exhibition of her candid photographs of Lennon, Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20.

The exhibition features a remarkable collection of intimate, limited-edition photographs taken by Pang during one of the most creative and fascinating periods of Lennon's life. All photographs will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

EDNA Contemporary Gallery
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rock Art Show
6103891807
scott@rockartshow.com
http://www.MayPangPhotography.com

Artist Group Info

http://www.MayPangPhotography.com
EDNA Contemporary Gallery
967 Osos St
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-459-1711
edna@ednacontemporary.com
https://www.ednacontemporary.com/