"The Lost Weekend"
"The Lost Weekend"
May Pang, John Lennon's companion during his legendary 18-month "Lost Weekend" era, will appear in person at EDNA Contemporary Gallery for a special three-day exhibition of her candid photographs of Lennon, Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20.
The exhibition features a remarkable collection of intimate, limited-edition photographs taken by Pang during one of the most creative and fascinating periods of Lennon's life. All photographs will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.
EDNA Contemporary Gallery
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rock Art Show
6103891807
scott@rockartshow.com
Artist Group Info
EDNA Contemporary Gallery
967 Osos StSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-459-1711
edna@ednacontemporary.com