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The Lost Weekend: A Love Story

MACON, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 27: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) May Pang portrait during The Lost Weekend: The Photography Of May Pang at Gallery West on February 27, 2026 in Macon, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

The Lost Weekend: A Love Story

Join us for a special screening of The Lost Weekend: A Love Story followed by a Q&A with May Pang and documentary co-producer Richard Kaufman. After the screening, guests are invited to an exclusive 70’s themed sneak-preview reception at EDNA Contemporary Gallery serving John Lennon’s drink of choice, Brandy Alexanders!

Palm Theatre
20
05:45 PM - 07:45 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

SLO Film Center
info@slofilmcenter.org
thepalmtheatre.com
Palm Theatre
817 Palm Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401