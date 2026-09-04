The Lost Weekend: A Love Story
The Lost Weekend: A Love Story
Join us for a special screening of The Lost Weekend: A Love Story followed by a Q&A with May Pang and documentary co-producer Richard Kaufman. After the screening, guests are invited to an exclusive 70’s themed sneak-preview reception at EDNA Contemporary Gallery serving John Lennon’s drink of choice, Brandy Alexanders!
Palm Theatre
20
05:45 PM - 07:45 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
SLO Film Center
info@slofilmcenter.org
Palm Theatre
817 Palm StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401