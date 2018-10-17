Opera San Luis Obispo presents The Mikado, a lively, witty comic operetta brought to life with a critically acclaimed cast, a 65-piece orchestra, and vibrant costumes.

Set in a whimsical, Japanese-inspired world, The Mikado blends humor, satire, and unforgettable music—perfect for first-time opera-goers and longtime fans alike.

This grand-scale production features:

• 65-piece OperaSLO orchestra

• Stunning sets and costumes

• Laugh-out-loud storytelling.

October 17 & 18 at 2:00 pm