The Mikado
The Mikado
Opera San Luis Obispo presents The Mikado, a lively, witty comic operetta brought to life with a critically acclaimed cast, a 65-piece orchestra, and vibrant costumes.
Set in a whimsical, Japanese-inspired world, The Mikado blends humor, satire, and unforgettable music—perfect for first-time opera-goers and longtime fans alike.
This grand-scale production features:
• 65-piece OperaSLO orchestra
• Stunning sets and costumes
• Laugh-out-loud storytelling.
October 17 & 18 at 2:00 pm
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
$34 - $92
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Opera San Luis Obispo
(805) 782-7342
operaslo.ca@gmail.com
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand AveSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu