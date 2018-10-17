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The Mikado

The Mikado

Opera San Luis Obispo presents The Mikado, a lively, witty comic operetta brought to life with a critically acclaimed cast, a 65-piece orchestra, and vibrant costumes.

Set in a whimsical, Japanese-inspired world, The Mikado blends humor, satire, and unforgettable music—perfect for first-time opera-goers and longtime fans alike.

This grand-scale production features:
• 65-piece OperaSLO orchestra
• Stunning sets and costumes
• Laugh-out-loud storytelling.

October 17 & 18 at 2:00 pm

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
$34 - $92
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Opera San Luis Obispo
(805) 782-7342
operaslo.ca@gmail.com
Operaslo.org
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org