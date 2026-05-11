The Wilderness Table
The Wilderness Table
Join Los Padres ForestWatch for a culinary experience celebrating local flavors, sustainable farming, and the landscapes we work to protect.
More than a meal, this gathering brings together community, conservation, and the bounty of the Central Coast. Enjoy a thoughtfully curated, multi-course meal under the open sky, paired with exceptional wines and meaningful conversation.
Gather at the table, learn more about ForestWatch, and be a part of a shared commitment to protect Los Padres National Forest and the wild landscapes of Central California.
Larner Vineyard
350
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Los Padres ForestWatch
info@forestwatch.org
Larner Vineyard
955 Ballard Canyon RoadSolvang, California 93463