The Wilderness Table

Join Los Padres ForestWatch for a culinary experience celebrating local flavors, sustainable farming, and the landscapes we work to protect.

More than a meal, this gathering brings together community, conservation, and the bounty of the Central Coast. Enjoy a thoughtfully curated, multi-course meal under the open sky, paired with exceptional wines and meaningful conversation.

Gather at the table, learn more about ForestWatch, and be a part of a shared commitment to protect Los Padres National Forest and the wild landscapes of Central California.