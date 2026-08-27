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The Women's Legacy Fund Luncheon

The Women's Legacy Fund Luncheon

Join a powerful community committed to creating a better future for women and girls in San Luis Obispo County. Together, we will celebrate the impact of local organizations, hear directly about the challenges women and families continue to face, and raise critical funds to advance safety, well-being, and economic security throughout our region. The Women’s Legacy Fund Luncheon brings together hundreds of community leaders, advocates, nonprofit partners, and donors around a shared belief: when we come together, our collective generosity can create lasting change for women and girls across our community.

Greengate Ranch and Vineyard
115.00 per ticket
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County
(805) 543-2323
info@cfsloco.org
https://www.cfsloco.org/
Greengate Ranch and Vineyard
300 Green Gate Road
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805.459.9683
info@ggslo.com
https://greengateweddings.com/