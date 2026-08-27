Join a powerful community committed to creating a better future for women and girls in San Luis Obispo County. Together, we will celebrate the impact of local organizations, hear directly about the challenges women and families continue to face, and raise critical funds to advance safety, well-being, and economic security throughout our region. The Women’s Legacy Fund Luncheon brings together hundreds of community leaders, advocates, nonprofit partners, and donors around a shared belief: when we come together, our collective generosity can create lasting change for women and girls across our community.