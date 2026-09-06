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Tide Pools: Acrylic Painting Class

Tide Pools: Acrylic Painting Class

Join Studios Resident Artist Christy Wilkins for a fun and relaxing painting experience. You'll learn to mix colors, blending techniques, and tips to paint tide pool creatures. Bring a friend for a creative morning at the studios.

*All levels of art experience are welcome.

Studios on the Park
$50
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

CMW Fine Arts
831-277-1000
christymwilkins@yahoo.com
https://www.cmwfinearts.com/#/
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org