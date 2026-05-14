To Climb a Gold Mountain Film Event

Join us at Cambria Library for a screening of the documentary film To Climb a Gold Mountain. This film tells the stories of four women of Asian descent who lived in America from the 1850s to the present day. The women came from different backgrounds and lived dramatically different lives. Some of the women featured in the film, such as Anna May Wong, have reached success and fame. Still others, like Sing Ye, who lived in the 1800s and fought for freedom, are all but forgotten.

Each woman’s story represents a distinct theme of struggle and triumph, and ushers in the succeeding story leading up to the present time. Through these stories, the film tracks the progression, evolution and legacy of the immigrants in America as they integrate into the fabric of America.