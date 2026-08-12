Tradition Transformed: Rachmaninoff, Britten and Baik

Acclaimed violist Richard O’Neill and pianist-composer August Baik open the Mariposa Series with a vivid, deeply personal program about heritage, memory, and the music that lives beneath the surface. Baik’s new work draws on Korean folk songs, while Britten’s haunting Lachrymae slowly reveals a hidden song by John Dowland. Rzewski’s “Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues” transforms a folk song made famous by Pete Seeger and transforms it into a virtuosic tour de force.