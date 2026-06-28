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Traditional Irish Session

Traditional Irish Session

Come down to Benny's Pizza every first and third Monday of the month for good craic (Irish for a good time!!), great pizza and cold beer! The Central Coast Irish Session will play from 6 to 8 pm with a beginner's session from 5 to 6 pm lead by Daniel Cimo.

Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Monday through Apr 20, 2027.

Event Supported By

The Central Coast Irish Session
https://www.facebook.com/thecentralcoastirishsession
Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club
1601 Monterey Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
bennysppsc.com