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Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: The Designated Mourner

Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Reading: The Designated Mourner

Wallace Shawn’s 1996 play explores the relationship of three intellectuals—a poet (Howard), his daughter (Judy), and her husband (Jack.) The three exist in a near-future, authoritarian state where culture is suppressed. Told through three interwoven monologues, the play chronicles the parallel decline of Jack and Judy’s marriage and the country's descent into fascism, exploring themes of art, politics, and survival as the characters grapple with their changing world and their own values.
August 7. 7 pm
August 8. 2 pm or 7 pm

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre
$18-23
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre
805-786-2440
boxoffice@slorep.org
https://www.slorep.org/
San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre
888 Morro St
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
(805) 786-2440
https://www.slorep.org/