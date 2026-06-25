Vegetation Management Plan Community Presentation
Vegetation Management Plan Community Presentation
The City is developing a comprehensive Vegetation Management Plan designed to help reduce the risk of wildfire in San Luis Obispo. During this community presentation, experts will share updates on this in progress effort, highlight priority focus areas, and outline initial wildfire prevention projects planned for the near future. Community members who live near undeveloped wildland areas are especially encouraged to attend.
San Luis Obispo Library
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Luis Obispo
805-783-7869
lpohlman@cityofslo.org
San Luis Obispo Library
995 Palm St.San Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-781-5184