Watercolor Wonders: Central Coast Scenes

Escape to the California coast for a weekend of watercolor, inspiration, and connection at Camp Ocean Pines, perched on the bluffs of beautiful Cambria. Over three days, artist and instructor Jay Stieler will guide you through painting the iconic landscapes of the Central Coast: from misty hills and oak-studded valleys to the rugged coast and shimmering ocean light.

Whether you’re new to watercolor or an experienced painter, this retreat will focus on technique development, confidence, and your own creative voice in a peaceful, supportive setting.